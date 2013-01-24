Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Descaling

      How to clean your steam generator

      descale steam generators
      descale steam irons
      descale garment steamers

      Steam generators

      Steam irons

      Garment steamers

      How to clean your steam generator

      descale steam generators

      Steam generators

      descale steam irons

      Steam irons

      descale garment steamers

      Garment steamers

      Select your steam generator

      Which Steam generator do I have?
      FAQs
      Contact Us
      product type number

      You can find the product name on the side of your steam generator

       

      It is very easy to find the name if your steam generator iron. Just look at the right or left side of your steam generator iron. The name of your product is written there such as PerfectCare Elite, PerfectCare Performer etc.

      Why descale a steam generator?

      Over time, steam generators can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify, if not cleaned away. Regular descaling prevents problems such as white/brown stains on your clothes, brown water and leaking. Cleaning your iron regularly keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your steam generators.

      How to clean your steam generator

      Easy De-Calc Function

      PerfectCare Aqua (GC86xx) | PerfectCare Aqua Eco (GC86xx) |  PerfectCare Aqua Pro (GC93xx, GC94xx) | PerfectCare Aqua Silence (GC86xx) | PerfectCare Elite (GC96xx) | PerfectCare Elite Plus (GC96xx) PerfectCare Elite Silence (GC96xx) | PerfectCare Expert (GC92xx)

      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction

      When the DE-CALC light flashes, it's time to descale. For best results, you can do this as part of your regular ironing routine.

       

      1. Unplug and let it cool completely — at least 2 hours. 
      2. Place the steam generator at the edge of a table or sink. Hold a cup (at least 350 ml) under the EASY DE-CALC knob.
      3. Remove the knob. Let the water and scale particles flow out.
      4. Put the knob back in place and turn clockwise to tighten.
      5. You are now ready to keep ironing!

      Remove the knob. Let the water and scale particles flow out.

      See how to clean your steam generator

      Watch now

      Descaling the soleplate 

      CompactCare (GC65xx) | EasyCare(GC83xx) | InstantCare (GC75xx) 


      If you do not use the EASY DE-CALC function regularly and/or experience white/brown flakes coming out form the iron, descale the soleplate by following the procedure below.
      instruction
      instruction2
      instruction3
      instruction4
      instruction5
      instruction6
      1. Unplug and let cool completely — at least 2 hours. 
      2. Place the steam generator at the edge of a table or sink. Hold a cup (at least 250 ml) under the EASY DE-CALC knob.
      3. Remove the knob. Let the water and scale particles flow out. 
      4. Hold the appliance in the position that EASY DE-CALC opening is facing up and pour 500ml distilled water into the opening. (NOTE: for PerfectCare Elite (GC96xx) and PerfectCare Elite Plus (GC96xx), pour 900ml distilled water.)
      5. Keep the EASY DE-CALC opening facing up, reinsert the EASY DE-CALC knob and turn it clockwise to fasten it. 
      6. Plug in the appliance and switch it on. Wait for 5 minutes for the appliance to heat up. 
      7. Keep the steam trigger pressed continuously while you move the iron on a piece of thick cloth for 3 minutes. 
      8. Stop moving the iron when no more water comes out or when steam starts coming out. You are now ready to keep ironing!

      Smart Calc Clean function

      PerfectCare Compact (GC78xx) | PerfectCare Compact Essential (GC68xx) | FastCare (GC77xx) | FastCare Compact (GC67xx) | HI59xx series | PerfectCare Performer (GC87xx) | PerfectCare Viva (GC70xx) | SpeedCare (GC66xx)

      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction

      When your steam generator beeps and the CALC CLEAN light flashes, it's time to descale.

       

      1. Fill the water tank halfway and ensure that your steam generator is turned on. If your iron has a temperature dial with CALC CLEAN setting, set the dial to CALC CLEAN.
      2. Place your iron on the SMART CALC CLEAN container. The container was provided with your steam generator in the box. 
      3. Press and hold the CALC CLEAN button for 2 seconds, until it beeps.
        NOTE: For some models, the calc-clean button is in front of the iron handle.
      4. When your steam generator stops beeping and the CALC CLEAN light stops flashing, the cleaning process is complete. The process takes approximately 2 minutes. Use a clean towel to dry the soleplate.
      5. You are now ready to keep ironing!

      See how to clean your steam generator

      Watch now

      Easy Rinsing function 

      CompactCare (GC65xx) | EasyCare(GC83xx) | InstantCare (GC75xx) 

      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction

      Prolong your iron's lifetime with easy descaling steps.

       

      1. Unplug and let your steam generator cool completely — at least 2 hours.
      2. Take the iron off the base. Remove the water tank (if detachable). 
      3. Hold the steam generator with two hands and shake well. 
      4. Remove the Calc Clean cover flap (if your model has one). Unscrew the Calc Clean cap or knob. 
      5. Tilt the steam generator towards the sink to empty it. Refill and empty 2 more times for best results and longer product life.
      6. Put the cap or knob back in place, and the flap (if applicable).
      7. You are now ready to keep ironing!

      See how to clean your steam generator

      Watch now

      PureSteam anti-scale cartridge function

      PerfectCare Pure (GC76xx)

      When your steam generator beeps and the ANTI-CALC light flashes, it's time to replace the Pure Steam anti-scale cartridge. If you don't replace the cartridge, your steam generator will keep working for another 15-30 minutes, then shut off automatically to prevent damage. 
       
      If you don't have a replacement cartridge at hand, you can continue ironing using demineralised water, or descaled water from Philips IronCare water filter.
      1. Open the ANTI CALC FILTER door on the base of your steam generator, and take the old cartridge out of the compartment.
      2. Take a new cartridge and remove the rubber piece from the bottom.
      3. Place the new cartridge in the compartment and press it in until you hear a click. Close the door.
      4. You are now ready to keep ironing!
      Buy replacement cartridges

      Frequently Asked Questions about Philips Steam Generators

      Should I use demineralized or ironing water to prevent limestone in my steam generator?

      We recommend using tap or demineralized water for all Philips steam generators and irons. Demineralized water is the best option to prevent limestone build up in your iron.
       

      Please never use ironing or perfumed water in your Philips steam generator iron. By using these, your iron gets contaminated and might get damaged or fail.
      Can I still use my steam generator when the descaling light is blinking?
      No, when the descaling light is blinking, your steam generator iron will stop steaming. You need to complete the full descaling routine before the steam generator is ready to use again.
      I finished descaling my steam generator but the descaling light continues blinking

      It might happen that the descaling routing is not fully completed and so the reset was not done successfully. (Smart Calc Clean function)


      Conduct the descaling activity again and ensure the process is completed. When the descaling routine is completed, your iron will reset and the descaling light will switch off automatically. (Easy De-Calc function)  

       

      If the issue remains or you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care
      The Calc-Clean procedure does not start, what should I do?

      The Calc-Clean routine will start only after completing the following steps:
       

      1. Fill the water container
      2. Put the steam generator iron on the descaling tray
      3. Press and hold for 2 seconds the Calc-clean button
      White flakes or brown stains continue coming out of my iron’s soleplate after descaling
      When there are still white flakes or brown stains on your garment after descaling the iron, we recommend repeating the descaling routine: by doing this, you will be rinsing your iron again and all calc residues will be flushed out of it.
      My steam generator iron is not steaming after descaling

      After you finish the descaling routine and start ironing again, you might still experience water coming out of the soleplate and no (or low) steaming. This happens if your iron still contains water from the descaling routine.
       

      To solve this and remove the water from the system, please press the steam button continuously for at least 30 seconds: You will hear a pumping sound, and once all water is removed you will notice steam being generated.
      Do I need to descale my steam generator even though I always use demineralized water?
      When you are always using demineralized water, there will be no limestone built up in your steam generator. However, in some steam generator irons the descaling light will blink based on the time that the appliance has been used. In this case, please complete the descaling routine in order to use the appliance again.

      Contact us

      For any questions or queries about your Philips Garment Care products


      Our Consumer Care team is always here to support and help you.

       

      Call us: 1300 363 391

       

      Mondays to Saturdays: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm EST
      Chat now
      Email

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations