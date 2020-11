Retains more vitamin C and antioxidant in some ingredients



The University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU) conducted independent research. They found that preservation of nutrients is higher with a high speed vacuum blender compared to normal blending for vitamin C and antioxidants. Up to three times more of vitamin C was preserved

after 8 hours vs normal blending** and 60% more antioxidant activity preserved after 8 hours***.