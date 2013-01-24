Home
    Philips Zoom NiteWhite

    Take-home whitening treatment

      Whiter nights

      With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your most confident, radiant smile isn't just whiter, but healthier too. And because you whiten at home in the evening, a whiter smile has never been more convenient.

        Whiter nights

        Professional take-home whitening treatment

        • 6 syringes
        • 18 applications
        • in several concentrations
        Your smile can be noticeably whiter

        Your smile can be noticeably whiter

        With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your whiter smile can be noticeably whiter fast, with maximum results in one to two weeks.

        Whiten at home on your schedule

        Zoom NiteWhite lets you whiten your teeth when it’s most convenient for you. Just wear your trays for either one to two hours a day or overnight, depending on the formula your dentist recommends. And don’t worry if you miss a day. You can start and stop your whitening program to accommodate your busy schedule.

        Healthier, stronger enamel

        Philips Zoom NiteWhite is a take-home whitener with the power of three: Creating a lustrous smile, smoothing and shining teeth, and managing sensitivity. That means it's making your smile healthier as it whitens by improving your enamel, which will be smoother and more lustrous by the time you finish treatment.

        The perfect fit for your smile

        With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your dental professional makes a custom whitening tray to perfectly fit the contours of your teeth. That means you get the same bright results across your entire smile!

        Proven safe and effective on teeth and gums

        Philips Zoom NiteWhite is backed by studies that have shown it is safe and effective for your teeth and gums. And because your dental professional recommends it, you can be sure that your results will be consistent and safe on any fillings or restorations you might have.

        Recommended and overseen by your dental professional

        Philips Zoom NiteWhite is recommended and overseen by your dental professional, so you know it’s the best, healthiest option for your teeth.

        14 million smiles and counting****

        Philips Zoom NiteWhite is part of the popular Philips Zoom whitening family, the #1 patient-requested professional whitening brand that’s been trusted by over 14 million people already****. It also comes from the same creators of popular brands you know and love, including Philips Sonicare and BreathRx, and was designed to help improve the health of your smile.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Whitening results
          • Maximum results in 7-14 days
          • Whiter teeth in 3 days
          Dual-barrel syringe
          No refrigeration required
          Proven safe
          With little to no sensitivity
          Customizable
          Yes

        • Ingredients

          Flavor
          Mint
          ACP
          Amorphous calcium phosphate
          Carbamide Peroxide
          16% (equv. to 5.7% HP)

        • Items included

          Tray case
          Holds custom whitening tray
          Spa Bag
          Yes*

