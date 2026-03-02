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55BDL8107X/00
Impressive videowall
Take presentations and corporate branding to the next level. The Philips X-Line Videowall display brings your content to life to ensure absolute audience engagement in every setting with Pure Colour Pro.
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Videowall Display
Total
recurring payment
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.
Integrate a full-power PC or Android powered CRD52 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD52 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).
Energy-saving automatic backlight control.
Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall — without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported and if you’re showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.
Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism with a visual pop.
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