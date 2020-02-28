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    • Captivate and connect Captivate and connect Captivate and connect

      Signage Solutions Videowall

      55BDL3305X/75

      Captivate and connect

      The Philips Videowall 3000 is designed for 24/7 operation and engages customers with its dynamic, immersive content. The CMND platform simplifies the management of content, while FailOver ensures enhanced reliability and peace of mind.

      Signage Solutions Videowall

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      Captivate and connect

      Remarkable retail experiences around the clock

      • 55"
      • Direct LED Backlights
      • Full HD
      • 500cd/m²

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one screen or 100.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      Full HD monitors. Brilliant images. Clear contrast

      Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism with a visual pop.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

      Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you’re showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size
        54.5 inch / 138.7 cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Haze
        25%

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • USB 2.0 (x1)
        • Thermal sensor
        Video output
        DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        External control
        • IR (in) 3.5 mm jack
        • LAN RJ45 (x2)

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Signal loop through
        • DisplayPort
        • RJ45
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        LAN (RJ45)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W (RMS)

      • Power

        Consumption (Typical)
        164  W
        Consumption (Max)
        228 W
        Standby power consumption
        0.5W
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        For details see user manual
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 2160p, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz (HDMI/OPS/DP)

      • Dimensions

        Set dimensions (W x H x D)
        1211.3 x 682.1 x 97.8 mm (D@WallMount) / 97.8 mm (D@Handle) mm
        Smart Insert mount
        100mm x 100mm and 100mm x 200mm, 6xM4xL6
        Product weight
        28.7  kg
        Wall Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Set dimensions in inch (W x H x D)
        47.69 x 26.85 x 3.85 (D@WallMount) / 3.85 (D@Handle) inch
        Bezel width (combined)
        <3mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 5000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Gap pad x3
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RJ45 / RS232 converter
        • Wire Clamper (x3)
        • Power cord
        • DP cable (x1)
        • RJ45 cable (x1)
        • Edge alignment pin (x2)
        • Kit-1 (x1)
        • Kit-2 (x2)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • ETL
        • BSMI

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Edge alignment pins
      • DVI-D cable
      • RS232 cable
      • Optional accessories: Edge finishing kit
      • Optional accessories: Color calibration kit
      • Optional accessories: CRD41
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