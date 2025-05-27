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    Philips Support

    My Philips Avent Baby Monitor app+ sends me false notifications

    Published on 27 May 2025

    Receiving false notifications can be caused by your device's sensitivity being set too high. Adjust the sensitivity to a lower level to prevent these notifications.  Read the following sections to learn how.

    If you're receiving too many sound or motion notifications, do the following: 

    • Open Baby Monitor+ and go to Settings > Alerts and notifications (see Image 1 below).

    • Select Sound detection or Motion detection (See Images 2 and 3 below).

    • Lower the sensitivity level to reduce the number of alerts triggered by minor sounds or movements. 

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