Philips Support

My Philips Avent connected baby monitor loses connection

Press the night light and soothing sounds buttons on the baby unit simultaneously for three seconds. The night light will begin to blink. Hold down the mode and menu buttons on the parent unit simultaneously for 10 seconds. A QR code will appear on the screen of the parent unit. Hold the baby unit approximately 20 cm from the screen with the camera facing the QR code. When the camera scans the code, the baby unit will play a tune to indicate that pairing has been successful. Video streaming will begin on the parent unit within 10 to 20 seconds.

If the parent and baby units of your Philips Avent baby monitor lose connection, place the units close together and wait for up to one minute for a connection to be established. Mute the parent unit when the two are close together.If the units have not connected after one minute, follow the troubleshooting steps below: