If this warning light is on, it indicates that the brew group is not in place, not correctly placed, or is blocked.
To fix this, please follow the steps below:
- Switch OFF the machine completely
- Remove the water tank and open the service door
- Remove the brew group and rinse it with tap water. Reinsert it into the machine until it clicks into position
- Close the service door and reinsert the water tank
- Switch ON the machine
Note: If you find dry coffee powder in the coffee grounds container, this means that the brew group was overfilled with ground coffee and dispensed it. When using pre-ground coffee, use one filled coffee spoon with pre-ground coffee, and remove excess from the top.