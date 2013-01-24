  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    Get exactly the support you need
    Looking for specific solutions for your product?
    find your model here

    My Philips/Saeco espresso machine is not turning on

    If your Philips/Saeco espresso machine is not turning on, please find below causes and solutions on how you can fix this yourself.

    Main switch on the back is not set to ON

    Most of our Philips/Saeco espresso machines have a switch you can turn ON and OFF. It is located on the back of the machine. Ensure that this switch is set to ON when you want to use it.

    The power cord is not well connected

    Make sure that the power cord is inserted correctly into the machine and into a live power outlet. If this is still not working, try another power outlet.

    If you are still having issues with your espresso machine, please contact us for further assistance.

    Related issues

    Other issues

    Alarm (1)
    Grinder (1)
    Error notifications (1)

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    PayPal - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations