    The display on my Philips Airfryer shows 5 or 6 dashes

    If the display of your Philips Airfryer shows 5 or 6 dashes, please refer to the relevant troubleshooting advice below.

    The display on my Philips Airfryer shows 5 dashes

    If the display on your Philips Airfryer shows 5 dashes, this is an error code and we advise taking the following steps:
    1. Unplug the appliance and let it rest for 5 minutes before plugging it in again.
    2. If your display still shows the dashes, please call the Philips service hotline or contact the Consumer Care Centre in your country.

    Note: If there are other abnormal characters showing on the display of the Airfryer, the LCD display is not working correctly. Please send the appliance for repair.

    The display on my Philips Airfryer shows 6 dashes

    If the display on your Philips Airfryer shows 6 dashes, this is an error code and we advise taking the following steps:
    1. Unplug the appliance and let it rest for 5 minutes before plugging it in again.
    2. If your display still shows the dashes, please call the Philips service hotline or contact the Consumer Care Centre in your country.

    Note: If there are other abnormal characters showing on the display of the Airfryer, the LCD display is not working correctly. Please send the appliance for repair.

