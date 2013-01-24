If the display on your Philips Airfryer shows 5 dashes, this is an error code and we advise taking the following steps: Unplug the appliance and let it rest for 5 minutes before plugging it in again. If your display still shows the dashes, please call the Philips service hotline or contact the Consumer Care Centre in your country.

Note: If there are other abnormal characters showing on the display of the Airfryer, the LCD display is not working correctly. Please send the appliance for repair.