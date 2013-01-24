  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    Get exactly the support you need
    Looking for specific solutions for your product?
    find your model here

    I cannot remove the brew group from my Philips/Saeco espresso machine

    If you cannot remove the brew group from your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, check out the below causes and solutions to help you.

    The brew group gear inside the machine is not in neutral position

    Follow the steps below to see how to set the brew group gear inside the machine in neutral position:

    1. Close the service door, and reinsert everything (water tank/ drip tray/ coffee grounds container).
    2. Press the ON/OFF button to switch OFF the machine. Wait until you no longer hear any sounds (this can take up to 15-20 seconds).
    3. Press the ON/OFF button to switch the machine ON. Do not take any action such as opening the service door/removing the drip tray/water tank before the machine is ready for use.
    4. Open the service door and try to remove the brew group again by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right-hand side, holding it and pulling it towards you

    Tip: Turn the machine to a 45 degree angle so that you are facing the brew group when you open the service door.

    For more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual or visit our Coffee Care page.

    Play Pause

    Machine is still in descaling mode

    If your espresso machine is still in descaling mode, the brew group cannot be removed. To solve this, finish the descaling process ad try again after completing.

    If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

    Related issues

    Other issues

    Alarm (1)
    Grinder (1)
    Error notifications (1)

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    PayPal - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations