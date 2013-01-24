My Philips Espresso Machine is leaking
If you notice leakage from your Philips Espresso Machine, try to solve the issue with the causes and solutions below:
1. Have you noticed water leaking into the drip tray?
2. Have you noticed clear water under the machine or on the side of the machine?
3. Have you noticed brown-ish water stains on your kitchen top or under the machine?
1. Water running into the drip tray
- Even if you catch the rinsing water from the coffee spout in a cup, you will always find that water ends up in the drip tray. This is because the machine drains rinsing water from the inside directly into the drip tray during the automatic rinsing or brewing of coffee. The internal rinsing of the circuit ensures optimum performance of the machine.
Automatic rinsing is performed when switching the machine ON and OFF, after brewing a drink, or after using the milk frother.
As a result of the rinsing water, you may find that there is always some water in the drip tray or that the drip tray fills up quicker than expected. However, this does not indicate the machine is leaking.
Please note: If the drip tray is full after brewing 2 cups of coffee, or the drip tray fills up with water overnight, we advise that you contact us for further assistance.
2. Clear water under the machine or on the side of the machine
- If you notice clear water under the machine or beside the water tank, this is most probably because the water tank is not correctly placed in the machine.
To solve this, make sure that the water tank is fully pushed back into the machine.
If the water tank is correctly placed and clear water is still coming out from under the machine, please contact us for further assistance.
3. Brown-ish water stains on the kitchen top or under the machine
- Two possible reasons why you may notice some water stains on the kitchen top or under the machine:
1. The drip tray became too full and spilled brown-ish water while removing it. Solution: empty and rinse the drip tray daily, or each time that the drip tray's "full" indicator pops up.
2. If you carefully remove the drip tray after rinsing or brewing coffee, a small amount of rinsing water from the brew group may continue to drip onto the kitchen top or under the right-hand side of the machine. It is best to dry and clean this area with a cloth weekly. However, this is not a reason to worry about leakage from your machine.