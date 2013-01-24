  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

    Coffee is not dispensing from my Philips/Saeco espresso machine

    There are a few different things that could cause coffee not to dispense from your Philips/Saeco espresso machine. Below you will find some solutions to solve this yourself.

    Note: if you are using the machine for the first time, it is normal for only a few drops of coffee to be dispensed during your first brew. Brew a few more cups of coffee to optimise the extraction of the coffee with the compactness of the ground coffee.

    Air is trapped and is blocking the water supply

    If air is trapped, the machine will make a loud buzzing noise and no water will be drawn from the water tank into the machine. Follow the steps below on how to fix this:

    1. Switch OFF the machine
    2. Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean filter (or any other water filter)
    3. Fill the water tank with water and reposition it
    4. Switch the machine back ON. When the machine has heated up, select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water

    If you are using an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:

    1. Shake the AquaClean water filter for 5 seconds
    2. Hold the filter upside down in a container/bowl with water until no more air bubbles come out
    3. Reinsert the filter into the water tank and fill the water tank with water
    4. Restart the machine and switch it off and back on
    5. Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water

    Note: If you have been using the AquaClean water filter for more than 3 months, replace the filter, as the filter might be clogged.

    Play Pause

    Brew group is dirty

    A dirty or clogged brew group can lead to no coffee being dispensed from the machine. It is important to rinse the brew group weekly. Follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:

    1. Switch OFF the machine and wait until it is completely off and no longer makes any noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds)
    2. Open the service door and remove the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right-hand side, holding it and pulling it towards you
    3. Rinse the brew group thoroughly with lukewarm water and let it air-dry before placing it back

    Note: To thoroughly clean the brew group, we recommend that you use Philips coffee oil remover tablets (CA6704).

    Play Pause

    The coffee dispensing spout is clogged

    If no coffee is dispensing, the dispensing spout could also be clogged. To clean it, you can use a pipe cleaner or needle to get rid of the dirt.

    Using the pre-ground coffee function

    When using the pre-ground coffee function to brew your coffee, the machine needs to be switched ON and ready for use before adding pre-ground coffee into the pre-ground coffee compartment.

    Only use one full scoop of coffee grounds with the spoon provided and remove excess from the top. Exceeding the amount of coffee grounds can cause the brew group to be overfilled and coffee brewing to be aborted. Coffee powder will be thrown away and no coffee will be dispensed.

    Machine needs to be descaled

    When was the last time you descaled your espresso machine? All machines have a dedicated descale indicator. We advise you to descale the machine as soon as the machine indicates to do so. Not descaling your espresso machine can cause limescale to build up inside and cause malfunction.

    Refer to the user manual on how to descale your espresso machine or click here.

    The pre-ground coffee compartment is clogged

    If the pre-ground coffee compartment is clogged, no coffee can be dispensed. To fix this, follow the steps below or the instruction videos:

    1. Switch OFF the machine and wait until it is completely off and no longer makes any noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds)
    2. Open the service door and remove the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right-hand side, holding it and pulling it towards you
    3. Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee compartment and insert the spoon handle into it
    4. Move the handle up and down until the clogged ground coffee falls down

    If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

