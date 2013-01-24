Search terms
Dirt can get trapped under the roller brush of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner. Find out how to easily clean it yourself below.
For easier cleaning, you can completely remove the roller brush of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner:
Note:
If you want to clean the roller brush with water, you need to remove the roller brush from the floor nozzle first.
You can also use a pair of scissors to cut the hairs etc. that have collected around the roller brush without lifting it out: