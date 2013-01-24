  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

    How to clean the brush of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner

    Dirt can get trapped under the roller brush of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner. Find out how to easily clean it yourself below.

    Removing the roller brush

    For easier cleaning, you can completely remove the roller brush of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner:

    1. Switch off the appliance
    2. Turn the floor nozzle upside down
    3. Take the roller brush out of the floor nozzle
    4. Remove the fluff, hair and other dirt from the roller brush and the groove

    Note:

    If you want to clean the roller brush with water, you need to remove the roller brush from the floor nozzle first.

    Using a pair of scissors

    You can also use a pair of scissors to cut the hairs etc. that have collected around the roller brush without lifting it out:

    1. Switch off the appliance
    2. Turn the floor nozzle upside down
    3. Turn the roller brush until the cutting groove faces you
    4. Use a pair of scissors to cut the hairs, threads etc. that have collected around the roller brush
    5. Remove fluff, hairs and other dirt from the roller brush

    Cleaning instructions

    You can also remove the roller brush for easier cleaning:

    1. Switch off the appliance;
    2. Take out the handheld vacuum cleaner;
    3. Turn the floor nozzle upside down and open the retainer;
    4. Lift the roller brush out of the floor nozzle;
    5. Remove fluff, hairs and other dirt from the roller brush and the groove.

