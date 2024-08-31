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    • Discover the ease of returning to a cleaned home Discover the ease of returning to a cleaned home Discover the ease of returning to a cleaned home
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      2000 Series Robot Vacuum Cleaner

      XU2100/20

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Discover the ease of returning to a cleaned home

      Enjoy effortless cleaning: our robot vacuums and mops with powerful suction. Indulge in 70 days of hassle-free convenience with the stylish Auto-Empty station. Experience advanced cleaning tailored to your home's needs.

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      2000 Series Robot Vacuum Cleaner

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      Discover the ease of returning to a cleaned home

      Daily wet & dry cleaning without effort.

      • Vacuum and mop in one go
      • Carpet boost
      • LDS radar navigation
      • Compact Auto-empty station
      • Customization with HomeRun App
      Vacuum and mop in one go, clean dust and dirt effortlessly

      Vacuum and mop in one go, clean dust and dirt effortlessly

      The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, ensuring clean feet even when barefoot.

      70 days of hassle-free ease with the Auto-Empty station

      70 days of hassle-free ease with the Auto-Empty station

      Indulge in 70 days* of hassle-free convenience with the stylish Auto-Empty station. The robot empties itself automatically into the Auto-Empty station. The station features a 3.0 liter S-bag that can hold up to 70 days worth of dust and other dirt, to save you the hassle of emptying. The universal S-bag can be hygienically disposed without a cloud of dust - ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers.

      Strong suction power for picking up dust and dirt

      Strong suction power for picking up dust and dirt

      The robot's strong suction power can pick up large dirt, like crumbs and pet hair. It takes care of the everyday dirt build-up on the floor, as well as removing finer dust from carpets and rugs*.

      Increases suction power automatically on a carpet

      Increases suction power automatically on a carpet

      The robot automatically boosts suction power when it has driven onto a carpet or rug to capture fine dust particles hidden deep inside the carpet*.

      Maximum coverage of your floor: doesn't miss a spot

      Maximum coverage of your floor: doesn't miss a spot

      Transform your cleaning experience with our robot vacuum's LDS radar technology, offering 360-degree scanning for a meticulously mapped home. Navigate effortlessly through multiple rooms with unmatched precision, ensuring thorough floor coverage. Enjoy a spotless environment, even in low-light conditions.

      Cleans up to 130 minutes on a single battery charge

      Cleans up to 130 minutes on a single battery charge

      Experience uninterrupted cleaning with no battery worry, offering up to 130 minutes* of runtime, enough for up to 120 m² on a single charge. When the battery runs low, the robot will automatically to recharge. Once the battery is charged, it will return to the place where it stopped to resume the cleaning.

      More than 30% smaller size of station to fit into your home

      More than 30% smaller size of station to fit into your home

      Enjoy the sleek design of our station, saving you over 30%* in space while fitting perfectly into your home. Available in two designs, the sophisticated Midnight Blue (XU2100/10) or the pristine Arctic White (XU2100/20).

      Personalize your cleaning and tailor it to your home's needs

      Personalize your cleaning and tailor it to your home's needs

      The Philips HomeRun robot app has been designed to be intuitive and easy to use. It features step-by-step guidance and helpful videos to ensure you get the very best out of your robot. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning performance wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned. Specify how you would like to clean each room, let the robot know where it can't go or schedule a cleaning session so you can come home to a spotless floor.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        ABS plastic
        Color
        Arctic white
        Functions
        Vacuum and Mop in one go
        Product type
        Robot Vacuum Cleaner
        Wet cleaning functionality
        Yes
        Carpet boost
        Yes
        Type of main brush
        Rubber brush with bristles
        Liftable main brush
        No
        Filter-Type
        Washable EPA 11
        Hair detangling
        No
        Nr. Of side brushes
        1
        Mop Technology
        Passive mop
        Liftable mop
        No
        Can be used with detergents
        No
        Type of navigation
        LDS
        Small obstacle detection
        No
        Obstacle crossing ability
        up to 17mm
        Dirt detection
        No
        Automatic carpet detection
        No, create No-Mop zones in app
        Internet connectivity
        Connect via Wi-Fi, Dual band
        Wi-Fi range
        2,4 GHz & 5 GHz
        Smart home compatibility
        Yes, basic controls through Alexa & Google Assistant
        Capacity Clean Water Tank (in robot)
        300 ml
        Capacity Dust Bin (in robot)
        380 ml
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Power light
        Yes
        Noise level (standard)
        ≤ 66 dB
        Auto recharge function
        Yes, will charge when the battery is empty and contnue where it left off when done charging.
        Battery runtime
        up to 130 minutes
        Recharge time
        max. 5.5 hours
        Battery capacity
        2600 mAh
        Removable battery
        Yes
        Certifications
        CB
        Suction power
        2700 Pa
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Voltage
        14.4 V
        Frequency
        50/60
        Warranty
        2 years
        EU declaration of conformity
        Yes
        Produced In
        China
        Battery Product
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Package Length
        39.7 cm
        Package Width
        35.2 cm
        Package Height
        40.3 cm
        Package Weight
        14.2 kg
        Station Length
        26
        Station Width
        17.2 cm
        Station Height
        29.1 cm
        Station Weight
        3 kg
        Robot Length
        34.5 cm
        Robot Width
        34.5 cm
        Robot Height
        9.7 cm
        Robot Weight
        3.1 kg

      • Compatibility

        Related Accessories 1
        FC8022/04
        Related Accessories 2
        XV1433/00
        Related Accessories 3
        XV1430/00
        Included Accessories 1
        2 x washable mops
        Included Accessories 2
        1 x washable filter
        Included Accessories 3
        1 x head brush
        Included Accessory 4
        1 x side brush
        Included Accessory 5
        1 x placemat
        Included Accessory 6
        1 x power cord
        Included Accessory 7
        1 x brush accessory
        Included Accessory 8
        1 x auto emptying station
        Included Accessory 9
        2 x S-bag

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        680 W
        Standby power consumption
        112 mA
        Number in pack
        1
        Carpet detection sensor
        No
        Anti-drop sensors to detect a cliff
        Yes
        Station seeker
        Yes, infrared signal receiver & emitter
        Water tank empty sensor
        No
        Dust bag full sensor
        Yes

      • Durability

        Quick start guide
        Yes, printed
        User Manual
        Digital

      • Safety feature

        Safety certification
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Child lock
        Yes

      • Station

        Auto-Emptying functionality
        Yes
        Mop cleaning functionality
        No
        Mop drying functionality
        No
        Automatic refilling of robot
        No
        Automatic collection of dirty water
        No
        Capacity Dust bag (in station)
        3.0 l
        Dust bag type
        Anti-allergy S-bag
        Cord length
        1.5 m
        Charging Station
        Yes

      • App

        APP name
        Philips HomeRun
        Operating system
        Android 6 & above, iOS 11 & above
        How to use videos
        Yes
        Quick mapping function
        Yes
        Multi-floor mapping
        Yes, save up to 5 maps
        Select which room(s) to clean
        Yes
        Select cleaning mode per room
        Yes
        Select room cleaning sequence
        Yes
        Cleaning modes
        Dry and wet, dry only, single drag, vacuum first, then mop
        Suction power levels
        4
        Mop wetness levels
        3
        Restricted zones
        Virtual wall, no-go zone, no-mop zone, no climb zone
        Clean while you're away
        Yes
        In-app alerts and notifications
        Yes
        Cleaning report and history
        Yes
        Maintenance dashboard
        Yes
        Scheduled cleaning
        Yes
        Contact consumer care
        Yes
        Automatic updates
        Yes
        App availability
        only available in robot`s country of purchase and if the app store is set to the country of purchase

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      Reviews

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      • 1 Actual results may vary based on environmental conditions, way of usage etc.
      • 2 Tested with vacuum only mode in the highest suction power setting.
      • 3 Tested with the lowest suction power and mop wetness setting in vac & mop mode.
      • 4 Compared to the station size of the HomeRun 3000 series XU3100.

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