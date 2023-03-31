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    • Mop pads for HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots Mop pads for HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots Mop pads for HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots

      Philips HomeRun 2000 and 3000 Series Mop Pads

      XV1430/00

      Overall rating / 5
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      1 award

      Mop pads for HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots

      Use the washable microfiber mop pads on your HomeRun 2000 and 3000 series robot vacuum cleaners to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on your floors every day. The mop pads fit XU2000, XU2100, XU3000, XU3100, XU3110.

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      Philips HomeRun 2000 and 3000 Series Mop Pads

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      Mop pads for HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots

      Removes more fine dust than vacuuming alone

      • 4x microfiber mop pads
      • Compatible: 2000 & 3000 series
      • Washable (max. 60 degrees)

      Washable and reusable mop pads

      The microfiber mop pads are machine-washable at maximum 60 degrees Celcius and easy to attach and remove. It is recommended to wash the mop after every cleaning run.

      For a gentle yet effective cleaning

      The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts and absorbs dust and dirt. It has been particularly designed to clean delicate surfaces as wooden floors.

      Replace every 3-6 months

      The durable mop pads are designed to be used for a daily wet & dry cleaning of your floors. Replace every 3-6 months to maintain your robot's optimal cleaning performance. The HomeRun app will give reminders when the mop needs to be replaced.

      Removes more fine dust than vacuuming alone

      Use the replacement mop pad on your Philips HomeRun 2000 and 3000 Series robot vacuum cleaners. The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, so that the soles of your feet will stay clean even if you walk around barefoot.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Mop pads for HomeRun 2000- and 3000 series
        Primary Material
        ABS Plastic

      • Technical Specifications

        Number in pack
        4
        Battery Product
        No

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        4 x Washable mop pads
        Related Accessories 1
        XV1433/00
        Related Accessories 2
        FC8022/04
        Compatible with
        HomeRun 2000 series, HomeRun 3000 series

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        3 cm
        Product Width
        14.6 cm
        Product Height
        10 cm
        Product Weight
        0.06 kg
        Package Length
        14.8 cm
        Package Width
        3.2 cm
        Package Height
        10 cm
        Package Weight
        0.22 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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      • When used on a Philips HomeRun Vacuum and Mop Robot 3000 Series Aqua

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