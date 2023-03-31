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XV1430/00
Mop pads for HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots
Use the washable microfiber mop pads on your HomeRun 2000 and 3000 series robot vacuum cleaners to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on your floors every day. The mop pads fit XU2000, XU2100, XU3000, XU3100, XU3110.See all benefits
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2000 and 3000 Series Mop Pads
Total
recurring payment
The microfiber mop pads are machine-washable at maximum 60 degrees Celcius and easy to attach and remove. It is recommended to wash the mop after every cleaning run.
The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts and absorbs dust and dirt. It has been particularly designed to clean delicate surfaces as wooden floors.
The durable mop pads are designed to be used for a daily wet & dry cleaning of your floors. Replace every 3-6 months to maintain your robot's optimal cleaning performance. The HomeRun app will give reminders when the mop needs to be replaced.
Use the replacement mop pad on your Philips HomeRun 2000 and 3000 Series robot vacuum cleaners. The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, so that the soles of your feet will stay clean even if you walk around barefoot.
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