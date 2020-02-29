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    • Like a concert hall for your ears Like a concert hall for your ears Like a concert hall for your ears

      Fidelio X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

      X3/00

      Like a concert hall for your ears

      From the singer’s breath to fingers squeaking on a fretboard, these audiophile-grade open-back headphones match feather-light comfort with pristine tuning. Discover new layers of transparency and detail every time you slip them on.

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      Fidelio X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

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      X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

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      Like a concert hall for your ears

      Designed for audiophiles

      • Wide, natural soundstage
      • Feather-light comfort
      • Leather/metal premium finish
      • Detachable 3 m cable
      Engineered for exceptional performance

      Engineered for exceptional performance

      The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones boast double-layered ear shells that reduce resonance and vibration. The neodymium drivers are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting the natural geometry of your ear for optimal accuracy at high frequencies. The result: flawless performance, with exquisite detail.

      Feel the passion. Premium design

      Feel the passion. Premium design

      These over-ear headphones aren't just built to sound spectacular: they feel incredible too. The light, soft inner headband adjusts to fit perfectly. The outer headband adds a reassuring weight, while the snug fit of the feather-light memory foam ear-cup cushions creates a perfect seal. Ideal for long listening sessions.

      Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage

      Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage

      The open-back ear-cup design is covered with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric. Air is able to flow freely through the fabric-eliminating air pressure build-up behind the diaphragm and creating immersive, spacious sound.

      The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers

      The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers

      The 50 mm acoustic drivers boast diaphragms composed of multiple polymer layers, and filled with damping gel. The flexibility and smoothness of each diaphragm delivers perfectly balanced sound. The bass is impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies are exquisitely detailed.

      Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

      Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

      Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, these Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a high-resolution source, you’ll get the full benefit of lossless audio that’s recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs—for a brilliantly lifelike performance.

      Acoustically transparent Kvadrat fabric

      Acoustically transparent Kvadrat fabric

      The clean, elegant design of these premium over-ear headphones beautifully updates their predecessor-the legendary Fidelio X2. The dark satin finish of the metal frame seems to float over the durable, black Kvadrat fabric that covers the ear cups.

      Sumptuous Muirhead leather. Responsibly sourced

      Sumptuous Muirhead leather. Responsibly sourced

      The black Muirhead Scottish leather that covers the outer and inner headband is sustainably and ethically sourced. Beautifully soft and textured, this high-performance leather lends a sophisticated touch to the headphones.

      Authentic sound from any source

      Authentic sound from any source

      Immerse in your favorite albums—however you like to listen. The included cable boasts a 6.3–3.5 mm jack adapter, so you can listen on your smart device as well as your home setup.

      Included fiber cable with 6.3 mm to 3.5 mm jack

      -

      Tight, impactful bass. Balanced midrange

      -

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Frequency range
        5 - 40,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        50 mm
        Impedance
        30 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        100 mW
        Sensitivity
        98 dB @ 1mW
        Distortion (THD)
        <0.1% THD
        Driver type
        Dynamic
        Hi-Res Audio
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Detachable cable
        Yes
        Headphone socket
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        26.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        Width
        26  cm
        Gross weight
        3.18  kg
        Height
        31  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10278 8
        Nett weight
        2.8  kg
        Tare weight
        0.38  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        29  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        24.5  cm
        Depth
        12.2  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 10278 1
        Gross weight
        1.59  kg
        Nett weight
        1.4  kg
        Tare weight
        0.19  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        22  cm
        Width
        17.5  cm
        Depth
        11  cm
        Weight
        0.34  kg

      • Accessories

        Others
        • 2.5-3.5mm TRRS cable, L=3m
        • 1 pcs cable management clip
        Audio cable
        3.5mm stereo cable, L=3m
        Included adapters
        3.5-6.3 mm adapter plug
        OFC (Oxygen free cable)
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Ear coupling material
        Fabric
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Open-back

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20130 9

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