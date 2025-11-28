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    • The Janet The Janet The Janet

      Retro Portable Radio

      TAV2000FB/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The Janet

      Poetry for the eyes and ears! This portable home radio is designed to delight with its bold looks and rich, warm sound. Enjoy crystal-clear FM radio and easily stream playlists: there’s a headphone jack for private listening too.

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      Retro Portable Radio

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      The Janet

      • Classic design, modern sound
      • FM digital tuning
      • Bluetooth® 5.4
      • User-replaceable battery
      Looks from back then, sound from now

      Looks from back then, sound from now

      Come for the classic design, stay for the warm sound. This portable radio brings back the rounded design and tactile volume knob of 1950s radios, and adds a dash of warm, surprisingly powerful sound from its 2.5” full-range driver. It’s the perfect blend of legacy and innovation.

      FM digital tuner with up to 20 presets

      FM digital tuner with up to 20 presets

      Music, news, drama, or sports? Whatever you love to listen to, this FM radio gives you crystal-clear reception thanks to its telescopic antenna. Digital tuning makes stations super-easy to find—plus you can store 20 presets and allocate your two favorites to the quick-access buttons marked 1 and 2 on the front of the radio.

      Bluetooth® 5.4 for a stable, longer-range connection

      Bluetooth® 5.4 for a stable, longer-range connection

      This classic-looking radio does more than just radio. Bluetooth® 5.4 connectivity lets you stream podcasts, playlists, and more from your smart device to the radio. You’ll enjoy a stable connection with high-quality sound, even if your playlist is streaming from the phone you left in the other room.

      Easily replaceable built-in rechargeable battery

      Easily replaceable built-in rechargeable battery

      With a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that’s easily replaceable when it reaches the end of its life, you can depend on The Janet radio for years to come! You get approx. 15 hours play time from a full charge, and it takes around 3.5 hours via USB-C to fully recharge the battery.

      Modern colorful display with adjustable brightness

      Modern colorful display with adjustable brightness

      The clear TFT display gives you station icons in full color, plus text information from the station you’re listening to. A digital clock shows the time, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room or dim the display at night.

      Dual alarms and Sleep Timer

      Dual alarms and Sleep Timer

      If you like falling asleep to the sound of the radio, you can use the Sleep Timer to control how long the radio plays for—and set two alarms to ensure you wake up. Alarms can use an alarm tone or the radio, and the volume starts low before gradually increasing.

      GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. This clock radio is made with post-consumer recycled plastics, and our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.

      3.5 mm audio-out for wired headphones

      Want to enjoy your favorite radio show while your partner watches TV? A 3.5 mm audio-out jack means you can plug your wired headphones into the radio and keep your sounds to yourself.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        5W
        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)
        Output power (MAX)
        10W
        Total harmonic distortion
        <10%

      • Loudspeakers

        Full range driver diameter
        2.5"
        Number of full range drivers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        • Yes
        • support SBC streaming
        Bluetooth version
        5.4
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        25m (free space)
        3.5mm headphone jack
        Yes
        Audio in
        No

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        Telescopic
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        FM
        Station presets
        20 FM
        RDS
        Yes.

      • Convenience

        Backlight color
        black
        Display type
        TFT display

      • Power

        Battery Capacity
        3.65V, 2600mAh
        Battery type
        Li-ion polymer (replaceable)
        Input
        5V, 2A
        Standby power consumption
        <0.8W
        Operating time on battery
        15  hour(s)
        Power type
        DC in (via USB-C)
        Charging time
        3.5  hour(s)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        12.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Standing
        Width
        21.5  cm
        Depth
        11.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Gross weight
        0.761  kg
        Nett weight
        0.618  kg
        Tare weight
        0.143  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        11.16  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Depth
        9.15  cm
        Weight
        0.55  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • USB cable
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Alarm

        Alarm source
        • FM radio
        • Buzzer
        No. of alarms
        2
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        10/ 20/ 30/ 40/ 50/ 60 mins
        Gentle Wake
        Yes
        Kitchen timer
        Yes
        Alarm frequency
        Once/Daily/Weekday/Weekend

      • Clock

        Display
        TFT
        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12H
        • 24H
        Brightness control (Dim)
        High/Medium/Low

      • Sustainability

        Plastic shell
        contains 92% GRS-certified recycled post-consumer Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) TE-00132492

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate
      Badge-D2C

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