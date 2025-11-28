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TAV2000FB/00
The Janet
Poetry for the eyes and ears! This portable home radio is designed to delight with its bold looks and rich, warm sound. Enjoy crystal-clear FM radio and easily stream playlists: there’s a headphone jack for private listening too.See all benefits
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Portable Radio
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recurring payment
Come for the classic design, stay for the warm sound. This portable radio brings back the rounded design and tactile volume knob of 1950s radios, and adds a dash of warm, surprisingly powerful sound from its 2.5” full-range driver. It’s the perfect blend of legacy and innovation.
Music, news, drama, or sports? Whatever you love to listen to, this FM radio gives you crystal-clear reception thanks to its telescopic antenna. Digital tuning makes stations super-easy to find—plus you can store 20 presets and allocate your two favorites to the quick-access buttons marked 1 and 2 on the front of the radio.
This classic-looking radio does more than just radio. Bluetooth® 5.4 connectivity lets you stream podcasts, playlists, and more from your smart device to the radio. You’ll enjoy a stable connection with high-quality sound, even if your playlist is streaming from the phone you left in the other room.
With a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that’s easily replaceable when it reaches the end of its life, you can depend on The Janet radio for years to come! You get approx. 15 hours play time from a full charge, and it takes around 3.5 hours via USB-C to fully recharge the battery.
The clear TFT display gives you station icons in full color, plus text information from the station you’re listening to. A digital clock shows the time, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room or dim the display at night.
If you like falling asleep to the sound of the radio, you can use the Sleep Timer to control how long the radio plays for—and set two alarms to ensure you wake up. Alarms can use an alarm tone or the radio, and the volume starts low before gradually increasing.
We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. This clock radio is made with post-consumer recycled plastics, and our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.
Want to enjoy your favorite radio show while your partner watches TV? A 3.5 mm audio-out jack means you can plug your wired headphones into the radio and keep your sounds to yourself.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Accessories
Alarm
Clock
Sustainability
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