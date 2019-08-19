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    • Get your sounds on Get your sounds on Get your sounds on

      Wireless Headphone

      TAUH202BK/00

      Get your sounds on

      Epic playlists. The latest podcasts. These wireless on-ear headphones deliver crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it, and the ear cups fold flat. You get 15 hours play time. Plenty for the day. Or night.

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      Wireless Headphone

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      Get your sounds on

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Up to 15 hours play time
      • Compact folding

      15 hours play time. Plenty for the day. Or the night.

      You get 15 hours playtime, and the 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass. A full charge takes between two and three hours

      2-3 hour charging time.

      A full charge takes between two and three hours.

      32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp sound. Punchy bass.

      32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Flat-fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag

      The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and bring them with you.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track. Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening. A simple button-press takes care of that.

      Soft ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort

      Soft, breathable cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

      Compact fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag

      With their flat folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Sensitivity
        102 dB (1k Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth version
        4.2
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21.2  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Gross weight
        1.039  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99521 8
        Nett weight
        0.5166  kg
        Tare weight
        0.5224  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        15  hour(s)
        Talk time
        10 hr
        Charging time
        3  hour(s)
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        240  mAh
        Battery life standby time
        160 hr
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        4.8  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 51613 99521 1
        Gross weight
        0.284  kg
        Nett weight
        0.1722  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1118  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.5  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.145  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB cable

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        On-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20208 5

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