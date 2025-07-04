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    • Great sound, multitasking smart case Great sound, multitasking smart case Great sound, multitasking smart case

      True wireless headphones

      TAT6000BK/97

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Great sound, multitasking smart case

      You’ll flow through your day with these great-sounding true wireless earbuds and their smart charging case. Noise canceling lets you listen free from distractions, while the case lets you take control without reaching for your phone.

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      True wireless headphones

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      Great sound, multitasking smart case

      • Smart charging case
      • Noise Canceling
      • 4-mic technology
      • Detailed, natural sound
      Smart charging case. Touch controls for music and more

      Smart charging case. Touch controls for music and more

      You can use this case to take calls, control playback and noise canceling, tweak bass and treble, or find a missing earbud. The 1.47” touchscreen also features a clock and a timer, plus a flashlight function that emits bright white light. A true multitasker, the case can even take photos by remotely triggering the camera on your connected device.

      Noise canceling for your sounds, your focus, your world

      Noise canceling for your sounds, your focus, your world

      Music, calls, podcasts, movies. When you want to focus, you can activate and control noise canceling via the earbud’s touch controls, the smart case, or our companion app. Handy features include Awareness Mode to let outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices so you can have a conversation without removing an earbud.

      4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

      4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

      If you’re on a call, our four-mic setup and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      You won’t need to turn up the volume to get the best sound out of the 10 mm drivers in these true wireless earbuds. Activate Dynamic Bass via the customizable earbud controls, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.

      Up to 28 hours play time

      Up to 28 hours play time

      With noise canceling off, you get 7 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 21 hours from the smart charging case (with noise canceling on, you get 5 hours and an extra 16 from the case). For a quick boost, 15 minutes gives you an extra 3 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.

      Stable Bluetooth® connection and multipoint connectivity

      Stable Bluetooth® connection and multipoint connectivity

      Bluetooth® 5.4 brings you a steadier connection for seamless streaming without annoying dips in the sound, even in built-up areas. Multipoint connectivity lets you connect to two Bluetooth® devices at the same time, and you can easily manage connected devices via the Philips Headphones app.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom control

      Philips Headphones app. Custom control

      Our handy companion app makes it easy to adjust settings for the smart charging case, including how long the screen stays on and whether it displays a 12- or 24-hour clock. You can also use the app to personalize noise canceling, activate a low-lag setting for gaming, get the latest firmware, and more.

      Responsible design and packaging

      Responsible design and packaging

      We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. These earbuds are made with RCS-certified post-consumer recycled plastics, and our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.

      Comfy, water-resistant, customizable

      An IPX5 rating means these buds can handle the moisture if you sweat, and a little light rain won’t bother them either. You get three sizes of silicone ear tips for the perfect fit, and you can customize how the earbud touch controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.

      Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

      The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, detailed sound with rich bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB (1kHz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.4
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        23.00  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        22.00  cm
        Gross weight
        4.35  kg
        Height
        30.60  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 16566 0
        Nett weight
        1.92  kg
        Tare weight
        2.43  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX5
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        10.80  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        9.80  cm
        Height
        13.50  cm
        Nett weight
        0.24  kg
        Gross weight
        0.50  kg
        Tare weight
        0.26  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 16566 7

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time (ANC on)
        5 + 16  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        7 + 21  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 3 hrs
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        10.1  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        410  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        50  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        11  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3.9  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 16566 3
        Gross weight
        0.106  kg
        Nett weight
        0.080  kg
        Tare weight
        0.026  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        4 mics

      • Dimensions

        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        3.00 x 6.60 x 4.20  cm
        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        2.90 x 2.10 x 2.30  cm
        Total weight
        0.056  kg

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        Hybrid
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        4 mic
        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Press Multi-Function button
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Plastic shell
        contains 76% RCS certified recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

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