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    • The essential everyday buds The essential everyday buds The essential everyday buds

      2000 series True wireless headphones

      TAT2000WT/97

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The essential everyday buds

      Upgrade your everyday essentials with the small true wireless earbuds that fit like a dream and sound great too. You get up to 32 hours play time with the pocket-sized charging case and your calls will be clearer than ever.

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      2000 series True wireless headphones

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      The essential everyday buds

      • Small buds. Great value
      • Natural sound. Dynamic bass
      • Pocket-sized charging case
      • 4-mic technology
      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won’t need to turn up the volume to get the best sound out of their 6 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the earbud controls, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.

      Up to 32 hours play time. Pocket-sized charging case

      Up to 32 hours play time. Pocket-sized charging case

      You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 25 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the charging case and they’ll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 10 minutes gives you an extra hour, and Mono mode lets you use either earbud while the other one charges. The case can be charged via USB-C.

      4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

      4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

      If you’re on a call, our four-mic set up and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy café, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!

      Stable Bluetooth multipoint connection and easy pairing

      Bluetooth 5.4 brings you a steadier connection for seamless streaming without annoying dips in the sound. You can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time and manage connected devices via the Philips Headphones app. Android users can also use Google Fast Pair and Windows users can use Microsoft Swift Pair.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don’t mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind a little sweat either.

      Comfy fit and customizable on-ear touch controls

      The ear tips rest gently but securely in your ear canal and interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers let you find your perfect fit. Touch controls on the earbuds keep things simple and you can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.

      Philips Headphones app. Personalize your earbuds

      As well as customizing the earbud touch controls, our companion app lets you activate Dynamic Bass or fine-tune your sound with the in-app equalizer. Plus, you can use the app to manage connected devices, keep your earbud’s firmware up to date—and more.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      Music to podcasts, you’ll love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large drivers tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you’re into, you’ll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

      Responsible design and packaging

      We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. These earbuds are made with RCS-certified post-consumer recycled plastics, and our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Speaker diameter
        6 mm
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.4
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        24.80  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        22.30  cm
        Gross weight
        2.807  kg
        Height
        21.20  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 16031 3
        Nett weight
        1.50  kg
        Tare weight
        1.307  kg

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch
        Google Fast Pair
        Yes
        Microsoft Swift Pair
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        11.50  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10.20  cm
        Height
        9.00  cm
        Nett weight
        0.19  kg
        Gross weight
        0.311  kg
        Tare weight
        0.121  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 16031 0

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        7 + 25  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        10 mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        12.1  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        520  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        49  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        9.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        1
        Width
        9  cm
        Depth
        3.3  cm
        Number of products included
        Hanging
        EAN
        48 95229 16031 6
        Gross weight
        0.086  kg
        Nett weight
        0.063  kg
        Tare weight
        0.023  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 sizes (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 mics

      • Dimensions

        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        5.70 x 2.60 x 4.40  cm
        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        2.50 x 1.90 x 3.00  cm
        Total weight
        0.041  kg

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Multi-Function touch
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

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