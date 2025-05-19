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    • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit. Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit. Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.

      2000 series Open-ear true wireless earbuds

      TAQ2000WT/97

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.

      Enjoy clear audio and all-day comfort with the true wireless open earbuds that you wear like an ear cuff. Each bud clips on lightly but securely, while the open-ear design lets you hear the world as well as what you’re listening to.

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      2000 series Open-ear true wireless earbuds

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      Open-ear true wireless earbuds

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      Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.

      • True wireless open earbuds
      • Ear-cuff style
      • Up to 28 hours play time
      • Bluetooth multipoint
      Ear-cuff style open earbuds. Comfy all day

      Ear-cuff style open earbuds. Comfy all day

      These open earbuds clip on lightly but securely to your outer ear and a flexible joint lets you adjust the grip for maximum comfort. Precision air-conduction drivers direct sound into your ear canal without sealing it, so you’ll hear what’s going on in your immediate surroundings too.

      Up to 28 hours play time. Slimline charging case

      Up to 28 hours play time. Slimline charging case

      You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 21 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges.

      Stable Bluetooth multipoint connectivity

      Stable Bluetooth multipoint connectivity

      Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

      Responsible design and packaging

      We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. Our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      With their featherlight design, comfortable fit, and an IPX4 rating, these true wireless open earbuds are ready for everyday use. Fully splash resistant, they won’t mind a little sweat and you don’t need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

      Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

      Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

      Customizable on-ear controls

      There are handy button controls on the earbuds for playback, volume, and calls. Prefer to use the left or right earbud? You can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.

      Philips Headphones app. Personalize your earbuds

      As well as customizing the on-ear controls, you can use our companion app to activate Dynamic Bass, get the latest firmware updates, manage connected devices, and even listen to in-app soundscapes. There are soundscapes that you can play together with binaural beats to aid focus, relaxation, or sleep. Or try the ambient and nature soundscapes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        100 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        12 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        113 dB (1K Hz, 1mW)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.4
        Bluetooth profiles
        • HFP
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        23.90  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        22.80  cm
        Gross weight
        2.785  kg
        Height
        20.00  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 16641 4
        Nett weight
        1.44  kg
        Tare weight
        1.345  kg

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        11.10  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10.40  cm
        Height
        8.50  cm
        Nett weight
        0.18  kg
        Gross weight
        0.315  kg
        Tare weight
        0.11  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 16641 1

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        7 + 21  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hour
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        11.2  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        450  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        51  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        9.60  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.65  cm
        Depth
        3.40  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 16641 7
        Gross weight
        0.085  kg
        Nett weight
        0.060  kg
        Tare weight
        0.025  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging case
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Wearing style
        Ear-clip
        Ear fitting
        Open-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Open fit

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • Dimensions

        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        6.55 x 2.77 x 3.92  cm
        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        2.60 x 2.70 x 1.95  cm
        Total weight
        0.048  kg

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Multi-Function touch
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

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