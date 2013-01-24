Home
    Star Wars special edition

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    SW5710/47
    Overall rating / 5
    • Close shave, smooth skin Close shave, smooth skin Close shave, smooth skin
      -{discount-value}

      Star Wars special edition Wet and dry electric shaver

      SW5710/47
      Overall rating / 5

      Close shave, smooth skin

      Seek empowerment through shaving innovation. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly over your skin for a protective shave.

        Star Wars special edition

        Star Wars special edition

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Close shave, smooth skin

        Wield the force!

        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • 5-direction Flex Heads
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

        27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        27 self-sharpening blades. 56000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

        5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        You'll have 50+ minutes of running time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        1 hour charging time

        1 hour charging time

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • ComfortCut Blade System
          • 27 self-sharpening blades
          Contour following
          5-direction Flex Heads
          SkinComfort
          • SkinProtection System
          • AquaTec Wet & Dry

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Power

          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Color
          Star Wars Captain Phasma

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • Luxurious pouch

