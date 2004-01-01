Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Fashion future: steam meets style Fashion future: steam meets style Fashion future: steam meets style
      -{discount-value}

      5000 Series Handheld Steamer

      STH5030/20

      Fashion future: steam meets style

      You’ve chosen your outfit, but have no time to iron. Don’t worry, we've got you! Forget clunky irons and embrace the Philips handheld steamer 5000.It’s ready to go in 35 seconds and a joy to use. No-burn guarantee with ultimate fashion flair!

      5000 Series Handheld Steamer

      Similar products

      See all Garment Steamer

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      5000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      5000 Series

      Handheld Steamer

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Fashion future: steam meets style

      Elevate your wardrobe coolness with Philips.

      • Ideal for delicate items and tricky creases too
      • Stylish and streamlined design - easy to use
      • Portable for trips, convenient and easy to store
      Sleek design with adjustable head: easy to use & store

      Sleek design with adjustable head: easy to use & store

      The Philips handheld steamer 5000 is ready to steam when you are. Simply set the head to steam clothes on a hanger or a flat surface - and steam away. The adjustable tilting head means it is easy to pack for traveling and can be stored away quickly and easily at home.

      Plug & play: ready to use in seconds, no ironing board needed

      Plug & play: ready to use in seconds, no ironing board needed

      Super-easy to use, the Philips handheld steamer 5000 heats up in as little as 35 seconds. You can forget setting up a big old clunky ironing board - now you don’t need one. Just steam and de-wrinkle clothes on hangers, or on a flat surface. Job done.

      Eco & Max settings: choose the one to suit your outfit

      Eco & Max settings: choose the one to suit your outfit

      The Philips handheld steamer 5000 will let you get rid of pesky creases on anything in your wardrobe that’s ironable. Eco is your ideal energy-saving default setting. Then Max, with a stronger steam rate, is great for tougher wrinkles and fabrics like cotton.

      Active heated steam plate: protects your most delicate clothes

      Active heated steam plate: protects your most delicate clothes

      The Philips handheld steamer 5000's Active heated steam plate means you can safely press the steamer onto any ironable fabrics, even the most delicate, without worrying you’ll damage them. So from fine silks to rugged denim, we've got you covered. The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with a no burns guarantee for maximum confidence and care. It keeps all your best-loved outfits looking gorgeous, however delicate.

      Pointed tip: perfect for tricky-to-iron areas

      Pointed tip: perfect for tricky-to-iron areas

      The Philips handheld steamer 5000 has a pointed tip, designed to get right into the trickiest corners and smooth out even the most complicated folds, ruffles and cuffs. That means all your most delicate and detailed pieces will be ready to wear whenever you want. No outfit is off-limits.

      Powerful steaming: for great results made easy

      Powerful steaming: for great results made easy

      On Max level, The Philips handheld steamer 5000 gives you an impressively high steam output for a handheld steamer (Up to 1400 Watts** with up to 24 g/min continuous steam rate). So you can easily de-wrinkle your favourite outfit at top speed and with no compromise.

      Detachable water tank: for easy refills and no spills

      Detachable water tank: for easy refills and no spills

      The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with a 120ml & and additional 200ml detachable water tank. So it’s super-easy to refill when you need to steam for longer, and easy to empty before storing away or packing for a trip. To keep our product style on point, the water tank features a stylish ripple pattern, beautifully depicting the graceful flow of water.

      50% of plastic is fully recycled: great looks and planet-kind

      50% of plastic is fully recycled: great looks and planet-kind

      For every thousand Philips handheld steamer 5000 devices we sell, we reduce the use of virgin plastic by as much as 295,000 plastic straws. So you can feel good while you're steaming, not just when you put on your outfit afterwards.

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria/yeast* & mites^

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria/yeast* & mites^

      For maximum freshness, the Philips handheld steamer 5000 kills 99.99% of bacteria. So you can feel super confident that the outfit you're about to put on is extra clean and fresh, whether it's been through the wash or has been already worn.

      2-in-1 GlovePouch: for travel and protection from burns

      2-in-1 GlovePouch: for travel and protection from burns

      The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with its own 2-in-1 travel accessory, so you can keep it tidily stowed away and safe from knocks wherever you go. And whatever outfit you take with you will be safely steamed in minutes, as it transforms into a safety glove, which additionally protects you from accidental steam burns at home or away.

      Accompanying Stylemat: safe steaming on any flat surface

      Accompanying Stylemat: safe steaming on any flat surface

      Forget ironing boards, The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with its own Stylemat. Place it underneath your garment on a bed, sofa, table, hang it on a door or any other flat surface that suits you, then steam away. You can steam however and wherever you want. The Stylemat gives you a smooth surface to steam on, and protects your furniture from any damage while you steam. Then, when you’re done, just pack it away in seconds.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        2-in-1 GlovePouch & StyleMat (Soft Blush)

      • Quality of result

        Steam plate
        Metal
        Voltage
        220 V - 240 V
        Power
        Up to 1400W**
        Steam Rate
        Up to 24g/min
        Steaming
        Vertical and Horizontal

      • Design

        Color
        Marine Blue

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        815 g
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        31.7x9.7x8.6 cm
        Dimension of F-box (DxWxH cm)
        35x11.3x15

      • Easy to use

        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Ready to use
        Light indicator
        Heat up time
        35 seconds
        Water tank capacity
        120ml & 200ml
        Steam settings
        ECO and MAX

      • Technology

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns guaranteed
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        Sustainable packaging
        Product
        Made of 50% recycled plastic

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • *Tested with bacteria/yeast test strains: Escherichia coli (8099), Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 ^Tested with test mites species: Dermatophagoides farinae (male & femail adult mites and nymphs)
      • **The 1400W power rating is based on the appliance being connected to a 240V power supply. Actual power rating may vary depending on the voltage.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.