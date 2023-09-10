Search terms

      Handheld Steamer 1000 Series Handheld steamer

      STH1000/10

      Easy-to-use, easy-to-store

      Enjoy effortless and quick steaming with our Handheld Steamer 1000 Series. With its lightweight and compact design, perfecting your look has never been easier- making it your ultimate styling companion. Just plug in and you're ready to go!

      Handheld Steamer 1000 Series Handheld steamer

      Easy-to-use, easy-to-store

      Lightweight design for quick de-wrinkling

      • Lightweight and compact design
      • Quick set-up
      Compact and lightweight design for ease of use

      Compact and lightweight design for ease of use

      Thanks to its compact design, you can enjoy easy steaming whenever and wherever you want. It is easy to use, just press the button and go!

      85 ml water tank to get garments looking great in one go

      85 ml water tank to get garments looking great in one go

      Steam your garments in one go with the detachable 85 ml water tank. The water tank is easy to remove and refill whenever you need during steaming.

      Steam garments anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

      Steam garments anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

      1000 Series has a compact design making it the perfect on-the-go solution to steam your clothes anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

      Ready to start steaming in just 35 seconds

      Ready to start steaming in just 35 seconds

      Whenever you need it, your steamer is ready to use in just 35 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. Ideal for those last minute outfit decisions.

      Continuous steam helps to smooth creases effectively

      Continuous steam helps to smooth creases effectively

      Up to 18 g/min of continuous steam relaxes fabric fibres so creases can be smoothed practically.

      Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

      Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

      Besides de-wrinkling, 1000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

      No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics

      Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Cord length
        1.6m
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Foldable
        No

      • Quality of result

        Steam plate
        Plastic
        Voltage
        220 V
        Power
        900W

      • Design

        Color
        White & blue

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        9.2*19.0*11.3  cm
        Weight of product
        520g

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        85  ml
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Ready to use
        Light indicator
        Heat up time
        35 sec

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Horizontal steaming
        No
        Steam rate
        Up to 18mg/min

      • Scale management

        Calc solution
        No

      *Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

