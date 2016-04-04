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    • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

      Bluetooth® sports headphones

      SHQ6500CL/00

      PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

      Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $99.95

      Bluetooth® sports headphones

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      PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

      Wireless sports earbud headsets

      • Best for outdoor use
      • Bluetooth®
      • Sweat/ water proof
      • Earbud
      Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

      Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

      Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.

      Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always.

      Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always.

      C-shaped rubberized ear tips keep the Actionfit earphones tightly in your ear so you can focus on your workout, not on keeping them in.

      Bluetooth wireless connection for tangle-free workouts

      Bluetooth wireless connection for tangle-free workouts

      Bluetooth technology provides hassle-free wireless music.

      Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments - and workouts.

      High performance sound pushes you further

      High performance sound pushes you further

      13.6mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

      Ideal for any workout with IPX2 sweat resistance

      Ideal for any workout with IPX2 sweat resistance

      Don't be afraid to break a sweat. With an IPX2 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

      Control your music and pick up calls while training

      Control your music and pick up calls while training

      Stay connected. The built-in microphone and track controls allow you to change music or pick up calls quickly and easily while you train.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        • Semi-closed
        • Closed
        Sound Enhancement
        • Echo Control
        • Noise Reduction
        Speaker diameter
        13.6 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000  Hz
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Sensitivity
        107 dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        4.1
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        19  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        11  cm
        Gross weight
        0.278  kg
        Height
        13.3  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99182 1
        Nett weight
        0.09  kg
        Tare weight
        0.188  kg

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Switch between call and music
        • Call on Hold
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        GTIN
        2 69 51613 99182 8

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer
        Music play time
        4.5*  hour(s)
        Standby time
        55* hr
        Talk time
        4.5* hr
        Battery weight
        2.5g

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 51613 99182 4
        Gross weight
        0.066  kg
        Nett weight
        0.03  kg
        Tare weight
        0.036  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2  cm
        Width
        10  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.014  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Quick start guide
        USB cable
        Included for charging
        Ear fit stabilizer
        2 pairs

      • Design

        Color
        Carbon lime & black

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