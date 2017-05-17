2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SHP2000/97
Superb comfort and fully adjustable
Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening
40mm drivers/open-back
Over-ear
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
4.4
of 5
16
Reviews
SoundMaster
17/05/2017
United Kingdom
Perfect
My favourite headphones are Philips SPH 2000 and SPH 2500. First one is coloured black and have 2m cable. Second have 6m cable with volume regulation. SPH 2500 is coloured silver. Otherwise they are the same. Both have amazing frequency response when it is critical: Highs and Lows. That is the reason why even bad audio source can sound great trough this headphones. Wearing on head is pleasant and without fatique. And special advantage is very affordable price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Hristovski
28/11/2019
US
Very durable
I've had these for almost 12 years! I have slightly bigger ears, so smaller headphones are painful after few hours. These are perfect. The headphones endured the torture of my kids, since they were little... They're broken now (during transport while moving) so I'm looking to buy new ones - probably these again.
Pros
Durable
Cons
a bit quiet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Corded Audio Headphones
Date of Use 2017-11-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Corded Audio Headphones
Date of Use 2017-11-28
Raitis
07/12/2013
US
perfect price/performance
Good bass and sound quality,but earphons construction feels very poor !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones