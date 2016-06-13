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    • For the love of music For the love of music For the love of music

      Headphones

      SHL5000/00

      For the love of music

      These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.

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      Headphones

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      For the love of music

      Everywhere you go!

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Flat folding

      Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening

      Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.

      Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

      The light weight material used for the headband

      Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

      Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

      Noise isolation for pure music

      Soft cushions that smartly cover your ear to block out any ambient noise.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Steelspring headband for a flexible fit on your head

      The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so that it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

      32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

      32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        9 - 24 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Impedance
        24 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Sensitivity
        104 dB

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        24.9  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        9.8  inch
        Width
        12.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.68  kg
        Height
        20.4  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95185 62365 5
        Width
        5  inch
        Height
        8  inch
        Nett weight
        0.357  kg
        Gross weight
        1.499  lb
        Nett weight
        0.787  lb
        Tare weight
        0.323  kg
        Tare weight
        0.712  lb

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        17.2  cm
        Depth
        3.6  cm
        Height
        8.9  inch
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95185 62365 8
        Width
        6.8  inch
        Gross weight
        0.169  kg
        Depth
        1.4  inch
        Nett weight
        0.119  kg
        Gross weight
        0.373  lb
        Nett weight
        0.263  lb
        Tare weight
        0.05  kg
        Tare weight
        0.11  lb

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