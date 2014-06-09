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    • Kid's Best Companion Kid's Best Companion Kid's Best Companion

      Kids headphones

      SHK2000PK/00

      Kid's Best Companion

      The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. Its clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and it's built tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85dB keeps music fun yet safe.

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      Kids headphones

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      Kid's Best Companion

      Sized for kids, maximum volume limited

      • 30mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Pink & purple
      • Volume limited <85 dB
      Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

      Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

      The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.

      32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

      Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

      Screw-free and durable design allows headphones parts to pop off and pop back into place easily.

      Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

      Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

      The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and secure.

      Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

      Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

      The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        12 - 22 000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Sensitivity
        99 dB (1k Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        24  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        21.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.71  kg
        Height
        26.2  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 73063 7
        Nett weight
        0.3006  kg
        Tare weight
        0.4094  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume limitation (max 85dB)
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.1  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        19.8  cm
        Depth
        7.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 23410 73063 0
        Gross weight
        0.154  kg
        Nett weight
        0.1002  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0538  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Pink-purple
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Ear coupling material
        Foam
        Ear fitting
        On-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        13 x 7 x 15.5 cm
        Product weight
        0.1002  kg
        Headband arc length
        320 - 360  mm

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 89446 00084 9

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