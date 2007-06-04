Earbud headphones
Bass Vents
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.
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Bass Vents for enhanced sound 14.8mm drivers/open-back Earbud Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.
14.8 mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 14.8 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Acoustic system
open Frequency response
10 - 22 000
Hz Speaker diameter
14.8
mm Sensitivity
100
dB Maximum power input
50
mW Impedance
32
ohm
Connectivity
Cable length
1
m
Outer Carton
EAN
87 12581 33604 2 Length
43
cm Number of consumer packagings
96 Width
25
cm Gross weight
2.58
kg Height
21
cm Nett weight
1.056
kg Tare weight
1.524
kg
Inner Carton
Length
20.6
cm Number of consumer packagings
24 Width
12
cm Height
17.5
cm Nett weight
0.264
kg Gross weight
0.552
kg Tare weight
0.288
kg EAN
87 12581 33603 5
Packaging dimensions
Height
11.6
cm Packaging type
Blister Type of shelf placement
Both Width
8.4
cm Depth
2.7
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
87 12581 33602 8 Gross weight
0.02
kg Nett weight
0.011
kg Tare weight
0.009
kg
Dimensions
Product dimensions (WxDxH)
13.5 cm*3.2 cm*17.5 cm Weight
0.011
kg
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