Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value Bluetooth over-ear wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
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Feel it. BASS+
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Soft ear cushions
Compact folding
40mm Neodymium speakers
40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass
Great fit for everyone
A swivel earshells design and adjustable headband makes it a great fit for everyone.
Big, bold bass that you can feel
Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produces ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to make sure high consistency bass performance in every production.
Bluetooth wireless technology
Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.
Control calls, music and volume with ear-shell switches
Button controls on the right ear shell enable you to control music and calls with a press.
Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying
The unique compact fold design gives you the best experience on the go. The headphones can be either flat fold or compact fold for easy portability and easy storage.
Great sound isolation
Closed type acoustics blocking out ambient noise and providing better sound.
USB charging cable
The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.
Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime
With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.
Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort
Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.
Convenient hands-free calling
Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.1
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