Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Shaver series 9000

    Shaving heads

    SH90/70
    Overall rating / 5
    • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads

      SH90/70
      Overall rating / 5

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all shaver-replacement-blades

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Shaver series 9000

        Shaver series 9000

        Shaving heads

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 2 years for best results

        • V-Track Precision Blades PRO
        • Fits S9000 (S9xxx)
        • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW97xx
        • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW67xx
        The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

        The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

        The upgraded solution makes the maintenance of your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install the new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimizing your daily shave.

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

        Easy to replace heads

        Easy to replace heads

        1. Pull the shaving head holder off. 2. Replace the shavings heads with new ones. 3. Reattach the shaving head holder. 4. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

        Reset your shaver to new

        Reset your shaver to new

        To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

        Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

        Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

        Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
          • Shaver series 8000 (S8xxx)

        • Accessories

          Included in pack
          Shaving unit

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Versus its Philips predecessor

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order