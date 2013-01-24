Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Shaver series 7000

    Shaving unit

    SH70/71
    Overall rating / 5
    • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 7000 Shaving unit

      SH70/71
      Overall rating / 5

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and Sensotouch 3D. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $102.95

      Shaver series 7000 Shaving unit

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and Sensotouch 3D. See all benefits

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and Sensotouch 3D. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $102.95

      Shaver series 7000 Shaving unit

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and Sensotouch 3D. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all shaver-replacement-blades

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Shaver series 7000

        Shaver series 7000

        Shaving unit

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 2 years for best results

        • GentlePresicion blades
        • Fits RQ10XX Arcitec
        • Fits RQ12XX SensoTouch 3D
        • Fits Shaver Series 7000
        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

        The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

        The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

        The upgraded solution makes the maintenance of your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install the new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimizing your daily shave.

        GentlePrecision Blades cut close even on sensitive skin

        GentlePrecision Blades cut close even on sensitive skin

        Get a close shave even on sensitive skin with hardened high-precision blades. The blade edges are engineered to cut hair precisely, minimizing tugging, pulling or repetitive passes, even on a 3-day stubble.

        Replacement reminder

        Replacement reminder

        1. Pull the shaving head off. 2. Replace the shavings head with a new one. 3. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

        SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

        SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

        Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          • Shaver series 7000 (S79xx)
          • Sensotouch 3D (RQ10xx)(RQ12xx)

        • Accessories

          Included in pack
          A complete Shaving Unit

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Versus its Philips predecessor

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order