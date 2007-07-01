We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
days
hours
minutes
seconds
We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Accurate temperature Accurate temperature Accurate temperature

      Philips Avent Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

      SCH550/20

      Accurate temperature

      The Philips Avent Digital Bath and Bedroom Thermometer doubles as a convenient way to monitor the temperature both in baby's room and bath. It has also been designed and tested as a safe, fun bath toy.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $34.95

      Philips Avent Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

      Similar products

      See all Baby thermometers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
      - {discount-value}

      Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Accurate temperature

      The baby thermometer floats in water

      • Blue flower
      Complies with all relevant toy and safety standard

      Complies with all relevant toy and safety standard

      The products that comply to the toys standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

      Safe and fun

      Safe and fun

      Designed as a safe and fun toy for babies of any age to play with when bathing.

      Accurate temperature readings for bath or bedroom

      The digital bath and room thermometer allows you to conveniently determine the ideal temperature of your baby's bath or room. Your baby will feel most comfortable in bath if the water is between 36.5 °C and 38 °C. A temperature of 39°C and above is too hot and your baby could get burned! At a room temperature of about 18°C babies feel most comfortable when sleeping.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        User manual
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR44
        Number of batteries
        2
        Removable/replaceable
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        10-45  °C
        Complies with
        EN 71, ASTM F963-96a Technical
        Accuracy
        +/-1  °C

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.