    Philips Avent

    Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

    SCH550/20
    Avent
      Philips Avent Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

      SCH550/20
      The Philips AVENT Digital Bath and Bedroom Thermometer doubles as a convenient way to monitor the temperature both in baby's room and bath. It has also been designed and tested as a safe, fun bath toy. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $34.95

      The Philips AVENT Digital Bath and Bedroom Thermometer doubles as a convenient way to monitor the temperature both in baby's room and bath. It has also been designed and tested as a safe, fun bath toy. See all benefits

      The Philips AVENT Digital Bath and Bedroom Thermometer doubles as a convenient way to monitor the temperature both in baby's room and bath. It has also been designed and tested as a safe, fun bath toy. See all benefits

      The Philips AVENT Digital Bath and Bedroom Thermometer doubles as a convenient way to monitor the temperature both in baby's room and bath. It has also been designed and tested as a safe, fun bath toy. See all benefits

        Accurate temperature

        The baby thermometer floats in water

        • Blue flower
        Complies with all relevant toy and safety standard

        Complies with all relevant toy and safety standard

        The products that comply to the toys standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

        Safe and fun

        Safe and fun

        Designed as a safe and fun toy for babies of any age to play with when bathing.

        Accurate temperature readings for bath or bedroom

        The digital bath and room thermometer allows you to conveniently determine the ideal temperature of your baby's bath or room. Your baby will feel most comfortable in bath if the water is between 36.5 °C and 38 °C. A temperature of 39°C and above is too hot and your baby could get burned! At a room temperature of about 18°C babies feel most comfortable when sleeping.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Operating temperature range
          10-45  °C
          Accuracy
          +/-1  °C
          Complies with
          EN 71, ASTM F963-96a Technical

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR44
          Number of batteries
          2
          Removable/replaceable
          Yes

        • Accessories

          User manual
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

