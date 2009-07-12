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    • Fits little mouths & hands Fits little mouths & hands Fits little mouths & hands

      Avent Teether Animal Shaped Range

      SCF890/01

      Fits little mouths & hands

      The Avent BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF890/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $8.95

      Avent Teether Animal Shaped Range

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      Fits little mouths & hands

      Teether that helps soothe teething pain

      • Stage 1
      • Teether for front teeth
      Textured for your baby to chew on as front teeth emerge

      Textured for your baby to chew on as front teeth emerge

      This teether has different textures to provide varying pressure levels to soothe your baby’s teething pain.

      Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

      Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

      BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.

      Can be sterilized in a Philips Avent Sterilizer

      Can be sterilized in a Philips Avent Sterilizer

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        BPA free
        Yes
        Helps soothe teething pain
        Yes
        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Hygienic
        Yes
        Colorful to encourage play
        Yes
        For front teeth
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        Malaysia
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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