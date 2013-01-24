Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Fresh food storage pots

    SCF876/02
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Easy storage for fresh meals Easy storage for fresh meals Easy storage for fresh meals
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Fresh food storage pots

      SCF876/02
      Find support for this product

      Easy storage for fresh meals

      Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $15.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Fresh food storage pots

      Easy storage for fresh meals

      Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-food-makers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Fresh food storage pots

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Easy storage for fresh meals

        • 2 reusable storage pots
        • For healthy baby food maker
        Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals

        Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals

        Designed for Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals.

        Store the right portion size for your growing toddler

        Store the right portion size for your growing toddler

        Store the right portion size for your growing toddler.

        Sealing lids help preserve flavors and freshness

        Sealing lids help preserve flavors and freshness

        Sealing lids help preserve flavors and freshness.

        Designed for storage in fridge and freezer

        Designed for storage in fridge and freezer

        Designed for storage in fridge and freezer.

        Designed to stack together for space saving storage

        Designed to stack together for space saving storage

        Designed to stack together for space saving storage.

        Can be used in microwave oven and dishwasher

        Can be used in microwave oven and dishwasher

        Can be used in microwave oven and dishwasher.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Number of pots
          • 1 for 120ml
          • 1 for 240ml

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 1 year +
          • 6 - 12 months
          • 6 months +

        • Dimensions

          Dimensions (WxHxD)
          W: 119mm x H: 103mm x D: 119mm

        • Material

          Polpropylene (PP)
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order