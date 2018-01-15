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    • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux* Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux* Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*

      Philips Avent Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

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      Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*

      The AirFree™ vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air. The teat stays full of milk, even when horizontal, for upright feeding. Reducing the air a baby ingests can help ease common feeding issues like colic, gas and reflux.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $14.95

      Philips Avent Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

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      Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*

      Locks milk in, keeps air out

      • 1 Bottle
      • 260ml/9oz
      • Slow flow teat
      • 1m+
      Locks milk in, keeps air out, for easy upright feeding

      Locks milk in, keeps air out, for easy upright feeding

      The teat stays full of milk, even when the bottle is horizontal, so your baby can drink in a more natural, upright position. This can help reduce reflux, aid digestion, and make feeding time more comfortable for you and your little one.

      Teat stays full of milk, not air

      Teat stays full of milk, not air

      Our unique AirFree™ vent draws air away from the teat, so your baby swallows less air as they drink. This can help reduce common feeding issues such as colic, reflux and gas.

      Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic and fussing*

      Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic and fussing*

      Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing*. How? A valve in the teat prevents vacuum build-up as your baby drinks, allowing uniterupted feeding. This can help reduce colic, gas, spit-up and burping.

      Easy to clean & assemble, as AirFree™ vent is a single piece

      Easy to clean & assemble, as AirFree™ vent is a single piece

      The AirFree™ vent can be easily assembled with any Philips Avent Anti-colic and Classic+ bottle. Also cleaning is a breeze, thanks to the bottle's wide-neck, and there only being a few parts to clean.

      Simple to use

      Simple to use

      To start, fill the bottle with milk, place the AirFree™ vent over the rim, and screw on the teat. Tilt the bottle downwards once to fill the teat, and you're ready to go. When feeding, make sure the AirFree™ vent stays on top. The teat will stay full of milk, even when it's horizontal, for easier upright feeding.

      Use your bottle with or without the AirFree™ vent

      Use your bottle with or without the AirFree™ vent

      You can use your Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with or without the AirFree™ vent. The AirFree™ vent is compatible with our 4oz/125ml, 9oz/260ml and 11oz/330ml Philips Avent Anti-colic and Classic+ bottles.

      Different teat flow rates available

      Different teat flow rates available

      As your baby grows, their drinking needs change. Choose a teat with a flow rate that’s right for their development. The Philips Avent Anti-colic and Classic+ bottles can be used with or without the AirFree™ vent—but they should only be used with Philips Avent Anti-colic and Classic+ teats.

      Mix and match with other Philips Avent products

      Mix and match with other Philips Avent products

      We designed our Anti-colic bottle range so it's easy to mix and match tops and bottoms. This way you can progress easily from bottle, to training cup, to sippy cup, with fewer parts.

      Teat shape designed for a secure latch-on

      The shape of the teat allows for a secure latch-on, and the ribbed texture helps prevent teat collapse, for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free
        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA free

      • What is included

        Baby bottle
        1  pcs
        AirFree™ vent
        1  pcs

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Dishwasher & microwave safe
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold

      • Functions

        Ease of use
        • Easy to clean and assemble
        • Few parts for easy assembly
        Teat
        Easy latch on, Ribbed texture prevents teat collapse, Clinically proven Anti-colic system*
        Compatibility
        Full Anti-colic and Classic+ bottle compatibility

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-12 months

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      • The AirFree™ vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air. The teat stays full of milk, even when horizontal, for upright feeding. Reducing the air a baby ingests can help ease common feeding issues like colic, gas and reflux.
      • 80% of moms agreed that “my baby experienced fewer feeding issues” in a home placement test with 144 mothers in the US in 2017
      • At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic compared to a conventional bottle and a significant reduction in fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.
      • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.

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