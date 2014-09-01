We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
days
hours
minutes
seconds
We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Sip, no drip Sip, no drip Sip, no drip
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Spout Cup

      SCF755/03

      Sip, no drip

      The Philips Avent new BPA free sippy cup features a patent pending valve that guarantees no spill. The bite resistant spout and handles ensures easy drinking for your toddler. Easy for your child, convenient for you.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $12.95

      Philips Avent Spout Cup

      Similar products

      See all Spout cups

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Spout Cup
      - {discount-value}

      Spout Cup

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Sip, no drip

      Easy transition from bottle to cup

      • Sip no drip
      • 12oz/340ml
      • 18m+
      Angled spout mitigates head tilting

      Angled spout mitigates head tilting

      The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.

      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      .

      Leak free! Moms confirm

      No more mess! The new patent pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.

      Easy conversion to a free-flow cup

      Simply remove the valve and the sippy cup becomes a free-flow cup.

      Hygienic cap to keep cup clean on-the-go

      Whether at home or on-the-go, the protective hygiene cap always keeps the spout clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.106  kg
        F-box dimensions
        194 x 125 x 9  mm
        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • Material

        Spout cup
        Polypropylene

      • What is included

        Cup (340ml/ 12oz)
        1  pcs
        Snap-on hygienic cap
        1  pcs
        Handle with integrated spout
        1  pcs
        Valve
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        18 months +

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.