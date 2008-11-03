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    • Keeps drinks fresh for longer Keeps drinks fresh for longer Keeps drinks fresh for longer
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      Philips Avent Insulated Cup

      SCF670/01

      Keeps drinks fresh for longer

      The Philips Avent Insulated Cup is ideal for out and about. This stylish animal themed cup keeps drinks fresh for longer. Includes a bite resistant spout and a non-spill valve.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $14.95

      Philips Avent Insulated Cup

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      Keeps drinks fresh for longer

      Non-spill bite resistant spout

      • 260ml
      • 12m+
      Ideal for out and about, keeps drinks fresh

      Ideal for out and about, keeps drinks fresh

      This stylish cup helps keep your toddler’s drink fresh for longer when out and about

      Non-spill spout with patented valve

      Non-spill spout with patented valve

      Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

      Faster flow and bite resistant spout

      Faster flow and bite resistant spout

      Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers

      Flip-top lid for hygienic leak-proof transport

      Flip-top lid for hygienic leak-proof transport

      The flip-top lid keeps spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport

      Soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability

      Soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability

      Cup is designed with soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Mexico
        Yes

      • What is included

        Insulated cup 260ml / 9oz
        1  pcs
        Flip top lid
        1  pcs
        Sport spout
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        12 months +

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      • Not inter-changeable with other Philips AVENT Toddler Cups

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