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    • The most natural way to bottle feed The most natural way to bottle feed The most natural way to bottle feed

      Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

      SCF627/25

      The most natural way to bottle feed

      Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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      Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

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      The most natural way to bottle feed

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      • 1 Bottle
      • 9oz/260ml
      • Slow flow teat
      • Natural teat shape
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      The wide breast shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Unique petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

      Unique petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

      Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

      This bottle is BPA free*

      This bottle is BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Extra comfortable shape, easy to hold and grip in any direction, even for baby's tiny hands.

      Trusted by moms since 1984

      Since 1984, Philips Avent has been designing and manufacturing products that are inspired by nature and have been developed through extensive research and clinical trials.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Teat
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • What is included

        Baby Bottle
        1  pcs

      • Ease of use

        Ease of use
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Dishwasher & microwave safe

      • Bottle

        Capacity
        9oz/260ml
        Material
        BPA free*

      • Functions

        Latch on
        Easy combine breast and bottle
        Teat
        Advanced anti-colic system, Extra soft and flexible teat, Natural latch on, Unique comfort petals

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-12 months

      • Variations in bottle design

        Decoration
        Whale

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      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

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