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    • Hygiene on the go Hygiene on the go Hygiene on the go
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      Philips Avent Toddler Cup

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      Hygiene on the go

      The Philips Avent toddler drinking cup is the easy step from bottle to cup. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from

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      Philips Avent Toddler Cup

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      Hygiene on the go

      Non-spill, easy-sip

      • 200ml
      • 6m+ Soft Spout
      • With handles
      Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

      Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

      The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side

      Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

      Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

      The soft, flexible spout is ideal for the transition from breast or bottle to a cup

      Handles are contoured for little hands to hold comfortably

      Handles are contoured for little hands to hold comfortably

      Handles are specially contoured for little hands to hold comfortably. Handles are easy to fit or remove so cups can be used with or without handles

      Measurement scale on the cup

      Measurement scale on the cup

      Measurement scale on the cup for easy preparation of your childs drink

      Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

      Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

      The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.

      Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

      Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

      Cups, spouts and handles can be used with the entire Philips Avent range, attach directly to breast pumps or use a nipple instead of the spout when feeding. The soft spout and handles can also be put on the feeding bottle for an easy transition from bottle to cup

      Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

      Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

      Cup has few parts for easy cleaning and assembly

      Cup has few parts for easy cleaning and assembly

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Soft spout
        1  pcs
        Non decorated cup 200ml / 7oz
        1  pcs
        Flip top lid
        1  pcs
        Trainer handles
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6 months +

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