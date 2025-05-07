Search terms

      Philips Avent Hands-free Small Shield Inserts

      SCF554/11

      Because every mom is different, these 15 mm and 17 mm breast shield inserts for smaller nipple sizes provide a comfortable, secure fit. For use in combination with 21 mm breast shields and Philips Avent Hands-free Collection Cups.

      Suggested retail price: $44.95

      Philips Avent Hands-free Small Shield Inserts

      For use with Hands-free collection cups

      • 15mm shield inserts
      • 17mm shield inserts
      A range of breast shield and insert sizes for every mom

      A range of breast shield and insert sizes for every mom

      We support every mom to feel their best and having the right fit is an essential part of that. Our range of breast shields and shield insert sizes fits 99% of moms. Available to buy separately, you can experience your ultimate comfort while pumping.

      Effective* expression with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

      Effective* expression with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

      Babies know how to drink best! That's why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm - so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. The right size breast shields and shield inserts support your expression with a secure and comfortable fit every step of the way.

      Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

      Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

      We designed our pump and accessories to be as simple as possible. With only a few connecting pieces, each collection cup is a breeze to take apart, clean (by hand or in a dishwasher), disinfect and put back together.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Breast shield and insert
        Liquid silicone rubber

      • What is included

        Inserts (15 mm, 17 mm)
        2 pcs each

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        Easy to use, simple to clean and assemble

      • Functions

        Breast shield and insert specifics
        Several sizes available for the best fit

      • Effectively is related to the technical performance of the product.

