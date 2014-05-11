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    • Easy sip Easy sip Easy sip

      Philips Avent Spout Cup

      SCF553/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Easy sip

      This Philips Avent spout cup is great for both toddlers and parents. The soft silicone spout makes sipping easy and fewer parts ensures easy cleaning of the cup

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $12.95

      Philips Avent Spout Cup

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      Easy sip

      Sippy cup with soft spout for easy drinking

      • Easy sip
      • 9oz/260ml
      • 9m+
      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      .

      Soft silicone spout for easy drinking

      Soft silicone spout for easy drinking

      The one-piece silicone spout is easy to drink from: liquid starts flowing when pressure is applied to the spout.

      One piece silicone spout for easy assembly

      The valve is built into the spout, ensuring assembly is fast and hassle free.

      Rippled container shape for steady grip

      Container of the sippy cup is designed to allow easy grip for little hands.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cup. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Replacement part
        Replacement spout SCF246

      • Weight and dimensions

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        69x111x148  mm
        Product weight
        0.05  kg

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone spout
        1  pcs
        Spout cup
        Polypropylene, silicone rubber
        Hygiene cap
        1  pcs
        Cup (200ml/ 7oz)
        1  pcs

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