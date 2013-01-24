Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Helps heal rashes and moisturises
The all-in-one solution to your baby's daily skincare needs. Apply to face and body to moisturise, remove dry patches, and help heal rashes. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Helps heal rashes and moisturises
The all-in-one solution to your baby's daily skincare needs. Apply to face and body to moisturise, remove dry patches, and help heal rashes. See all benefits
Helps heal rashes and moisturises
The all-in-one solution to your baby's daily skincare needs. Apply to face and body to moisturise, remove dry patches, and help heal rashes. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Helps heal rashes and moisturises
The all-in-one solution to your baby's daily skincare needs. Apply to face and body to moisturise, remove dry patches, and help heal rashes. See all benefits
Soothing Magic Cream
Philips shop price
Total:
Country of origin
Design
Development stages