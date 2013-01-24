Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Avent

    Calming Massage Gel

    SCF510/20
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Calms, moisturises, helps soothe to sleep Calms, moisturises, helps soothe to sleep Calms, moisturises, helps soothe to sleep
      -{discount-value}

      Avent Calming Massage Gel

      SCF510/20
      Overall rating / 5

      Calms, moisturises, helps soothe to sleep

      Blended with 100% natural oils, this is the perfect consistency for baby massage. Its fragrant touch of lavender oil will help soothe your baby into relaxing sleep. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent Calming Massage Gel

      Calms, moisturises, helps soothe to sleep

      Blended with 100% natural oils, this is the perfect consistency for baby massage. Its fragrant touch of lavender oil will help soothe your baby into relaxing sleep. See all benefits

      Calms, moisturises, helps soothe to sleep

      Blended with 100% natural oils, this is the perfect consistency for baby massage. Its fragrant touch of lavender oil will help soothe your baby into relaxing sleep. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent Calming Massage Gel

      Calms, moisturises, helps soothe to sleep

      Blended with 100% natural oils, this is the perfect consistency for baby massage. Its fragrant touch of lavender oil will help soothe your baby into relaxing sleep. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all skincare

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Calming Massage Gel

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Calms, moisturises, helps soothe to sleep

        With avocado, grapeseed and lavender oils

        • 200ml

        Made with 100% natural oils

        Made with avocado, grapeseed and lavender oils which helps soothe and relax

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Product design may vary across countries.

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order