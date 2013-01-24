Home
    Avent Indulgent Body Cream

    SCF500/20
      Specially formulated to de-stress your whole body and improve your skin's elasticity to combat stretch marks. This rich, non-greasy massage cream will help firm, smooth and moisturise and help relieve "itchy tummy".

        With shea butter, papaya oil and marine extracts

        • 200ml

        Hypoallergenic

        Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

        Dermatologist approved pre and post birth

        Dermatologist approved for pre and post birth use

        Helps relieve that "itchy" feeling

        The non-greasy formula helps combat dry skin and stretchmarks.

        Leaves skin softened

        A rapidly absorded spray containing orange and almond oils.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Indulgent body cream
          1 Tube 200ml

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Product design may vary across countries.
          Tube
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        • Dimensions & Weight

          Volume
          200ml

        • Ingredients

          Shea butter
          Yes
          Marine extracts
          Yes
          Papaya oil
          Yes

