    Lets your little one's skin breathe

      Philips Avent ultra air Pacifier

      SCF376/07

      Lets your little one’s skin breathe

      Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. It has a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it when the lights are out. Available in various colors and designs.

      Suggested retail price: $14.95

      Philips Avent ultra air Pacifier

      Lets your little one’s skin breathe

      Easy to find in the dark

      • With glow-in-the dark button
      • Orthodontic & BPA free
      • 2 pack
      • 6-18M
      Lets baby's skin breathe

      Lets baby’s skin breathe

      Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.

      98% teat acceptance*

      98% teat acceptance*

      When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone nipples, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

      Long lasting glow-in-the-dark

      Long lasting glow-in-the-dark

      Use ultra air's glow in the dark button to find your baby's pacifier quickly without having to switch on the lights.

      Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

      Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

      We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

      Natural oral development

      Natural oral development

      Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.

      Natural feel for baby

      Natural feel for baby

      Our textured silicone nipple is designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast.

      Sterilise in 3 minutes for convenient sterilisation

      Sterilise in 3 minutes for convenient sterilisation

      The travel case, that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers, doubles as a steriliser. All you need to do, is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that It's clean for the next use.

      Designed and produced in the Indonesia

      Designed and produced in the Indonesia

      Our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers are designed and produced in the Indonesia.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hygiene

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        The Netherlands
        Yes

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes
        Safety ring handle
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Sterilizer/carrying case
        Yes

      • What is included

        ultra air pacifier
        4  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6-18 months

      • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
      • *For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.

