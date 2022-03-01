Search terms

    Philips Avent

    ultra air pacifier

    SCF349
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

      SCF349
      Overall rating / 5

      A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

      Soothe your toddler with a pacifier that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra firm nipple for growing teeth and gums. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $13.95

      Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

      A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

      Soothe your toddler with a pacifier that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra firm nipple for growing teeth and gums.

      A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

      Soothe your toddler with a pacifier that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra firm nipple for growing teeth and gums. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $13.95

      Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

      A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

      Soothe your toddler with a pacifier that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra firm nipple for growing teeth and gums. See all benefits

        Register

        A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

        Perfect for growing teeth and gums

        • Extra firm nipple
        • 18m+
        • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
        • 2-pack
        Lets skin breathe

        Lets skin breathe

        Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

        Gently rests on skin

        Gently rests on skin

        ultra air is designed with a lightweight shield and rounded edges for maximum comfort.

        Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

        Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

        Our symmetrical nipple respects the natural shape of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. It's also extra firm, which makes it ideal for growing mouths.

        The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

        The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

        Everything about the ultra air pacifier is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the silky nipple.

        Sterilise and store in one handy case

        Sterilise and store in one handy case

        The ultra air travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

        Learn how to help your little one become pacifier free

        Learn how to help your little one become pacifier free

        When the time comes to help your little one become pacifier free, you'll have free access to helpful tips from our parent infant clinical psychologist at www.philips.com/sootherfree.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Sterilizer/carrying case
          Yes

        • What is included

          ultra air pacifier
          2  pcs

        • Safety

          BPA-free
          Yes
          Safety ring handle
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Easy to clean
          Yes

            • Not bite-resistant! Made from a firmer silicone material than our 6-18M ultra air pacifier
            • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
            • No 1 global pacifier brand

