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    • The easiest way to sterilise The easiest way to sterilise The easiest way to sterilise
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      Philips Avent 3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser

      SCF285/01

      The easiest way to sterilise

      Our AVENT electric steam steriliser has been designed to make steriliszing as simple as possible. With adjustable size, it takes up less kitchen space and the baskets fit both wide and narrow neck bottles.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $139.95

      Philips Avent 3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser

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      The easiest way to sterilise

      Adjustable AVENT steriliser saves space

      • Electric Steriliser
      • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
      • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
      • Adjustable 3-in-1 design
      3-in-1 modular steriliser design

      3-in-1 modular steriliser design

      The steriliser's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.

      Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      The sterilizer uses natural steam to sterilize baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      The steriliser will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Fast cycle and auto shut off function

      Fast cycle and auto shut off function

      The sterilizing cyle lasts just 6 minutes. After this time, the sterilizer automatically shuts off, giving you extra speed and safety.

      Spacious design

      Spacious design

      Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent bottles to be sterilised at once.

      Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

      Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

      With our open design you can easily keep the heating plate clean, allowing you to sterilize with clean steam every time.

      Sterilises various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

      The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        650  W
        Voltage
        50-60Hz
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h)  mm
        Weight
        1.5  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Turkey

      • Material

        Polypropylene
        Yes

      • What is included

        Newborn pacifier
        1  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 pcs
        Classic Bottle 4oz
        1  pcs

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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