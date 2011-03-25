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The easiest way to sterilise
Our AVENT electric steam steriliser has been designed to make steriliszing as simple as possible. With adjustable size, it takes up less kitchen space and the baskets fit both wide and narrow neck bottles.See all benefits
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3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser
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The steriliser's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.
The sterilizer uses natural steam to sterilize baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.
The steriliser will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
The sterilizing cyle lasts just 6 minutes. After this time, the sterilizer automatically shuts off, giving you extra speed and safety.
Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent bottles to be sterilised at once.
With our open design you can easily keep the heating plate clean, allowing you to sterilize with clean steam every time.
The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.
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