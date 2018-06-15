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    • Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth

      Philips Avent Soft, bite-resistant spouts

      SCF252/05

      Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth

      The Philips Avent Soft spouts are gentle on gums yet bite-resistant, when first teeth grow. Our patented valve ensures liquid only comes out when your child drinks

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $8.95

      Philips Avent Soft, bite-resistant spouts

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      Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth

      Leak-free drinking spout

      • Replacement
      • Soft, bite-resistant spouts
      • 6m+ / 9m+
      Leak-proof valve for spill-free drinking

      Leak-proof valve for spill-free drinking

      No more mess! Our new patented valve ensures liquid only comes out when your child drinks from the spout.

      Angled spout for easy drinking

      Angled spout for easy drinking

      The angled spout is designed to help toddlers to learn how to drink from a cup.

      BPA free/0% BPA

      BPA free/0% BPA

      Our spout is made from BPA free/0% BPA materials.

      Mix and match

      Mix and match

      Our spouts are compatible with Natural and Classic+ bottle ranges (excl. glass bottles), as well as our complete cup range (excl. the grown-up cups and Easy Sippy spout cups). So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Soft bite-resistant spout for growing teeth

      Soft bite-resistant spout for growing teeth

      When it comes to comfortable and easy drinking, little ones need a spout that's not only gentle on gums, but that can also stand up to developing teeth. My Grippy spout cup delivers on both, thanks to its bite-resistant, spout that's also soft.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        BPA free
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • What is included

        Soft, bite-resistant spout
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Development stage
        6m+ / 9m+

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